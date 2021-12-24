Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $96.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

