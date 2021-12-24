Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.08% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 160.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,045. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 523.45 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.