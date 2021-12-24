Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicell worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $175.66 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

