Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $46.30 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

