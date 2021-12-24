Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. YETI accounts for about 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of YETI worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 28.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $83.44 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

