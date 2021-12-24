Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,525 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.28% of Extreme Networks worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,741. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

