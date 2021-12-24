Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,020 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Magnite worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,504 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after acquiring an additional 545,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 941.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.