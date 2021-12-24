Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.13% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

ASO stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

