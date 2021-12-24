Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $190.18 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.47. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.