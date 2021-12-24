Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.11 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.13% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

