Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,731 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Axonics worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.81 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

