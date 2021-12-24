Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,990 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Titan Machinery worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

