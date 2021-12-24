Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.30% of The Shyft Group worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

