Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 1.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN opened at $122.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $124.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

