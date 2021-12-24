Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,335 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of Manhattan Associates as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $155.28 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.16.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

