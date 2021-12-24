Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000. Rapid7 makes up about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.15% of Rapid7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,122,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD opened at $121.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,942 shares of company stock worth $13,203,829 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

