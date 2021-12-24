Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.10% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Synaptics by 141.7% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $278.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.