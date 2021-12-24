Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,000. TopBuild comprises 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TopBuild as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $275.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $178.03 and a 52-week high of $284.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.