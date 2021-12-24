Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 11,400 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.37. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

