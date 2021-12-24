Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 35,750 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.19% of Terex worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $433,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 99.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164,680 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $5,017,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEX opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

