Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 6,705 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Flywire accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of Flywire worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $394,163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $5,511,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of FLYW opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $398,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,739,711 in the last ninety days.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

