Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 66,120 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.24 and a beta of 2.03. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.