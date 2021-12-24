Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,520 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor comprises about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after buying an additional 412,959 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $147,950.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $575,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,237 shares of company stock worth $13,549,766 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

