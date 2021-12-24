Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises about 2.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kornit Digital worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

KRNT stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.60. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

