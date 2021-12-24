Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 4.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $675.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $777.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

