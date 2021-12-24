Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 23,820 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,820 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.25% of Argo Group International worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $55.75 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

