Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 28,140 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group comprises about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 528,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,365,964.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,596 shares of company stock worth $17,484,734 over the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

