Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 32,995 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,995 shares during the period. PagerDuty comprises about 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.22% of PagerDuty worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in PagerDuty by 12.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,655 shares of company stock worth $8,360,613 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PD opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

