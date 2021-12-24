Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 36,055 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,055 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of Nutanix worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,845,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

