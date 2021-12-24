Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 4,395 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $37.23 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTDR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

