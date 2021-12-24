Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $6.92 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $239.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average is $224.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

