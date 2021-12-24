Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Calix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Calix during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALX stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,929 shares of company stock worth $16,333,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

