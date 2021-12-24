Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

