Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Fox Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.29.
In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
Fox Factory Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
