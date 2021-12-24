Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 210,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of IAS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

