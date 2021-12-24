Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,000. Papa John’s International comprises approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.22% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $132.60 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -323.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average is $121.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

