Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.20% of John Bean Technologies worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBT opened at $153.00 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total value of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock worth $969,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

