Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,965 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of Varonis Systems worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,749. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

