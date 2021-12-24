Litecoin Cash Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.24 million and $1,538.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,957.08 or 0.99845813 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 291.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,328,294 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

