Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 12% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.23 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $162.06 or 0.00318600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,262,945 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

