Litecoin Plus Price Hits $0.0342 on Major Exchanges (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $94,086.78 and approximately $3.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.73 or 0.99589350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $704.28 or 0.01379517 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003705 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

