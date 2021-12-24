Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 310.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $262.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

