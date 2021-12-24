Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 97,832 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 372.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

