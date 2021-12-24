Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $11.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,234.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

