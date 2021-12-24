Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65,848 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,925.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 0.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

SCHP stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

