Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 316.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 612,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,297,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.