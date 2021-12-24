Livenodes (LNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027944 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes

