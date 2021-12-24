Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,080 shares during the period. Livent comprises approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Livent worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Livent by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Livent by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

