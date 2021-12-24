Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day moving average of $357.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

