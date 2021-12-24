Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,250.24

Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,250.24 ($16.52) and traded as low as GBX 942 ($12.45). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 952 ($12.58), with a volume of 52,328 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.31) price objective on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 1,150 ($15.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £285.36 million and a PE ratio of 85.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 893.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,250.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.20%.

In other news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.10), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($332,936.98).

About Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.