London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.92

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.92 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.15). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.15), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.99.

In other London & Associated Properties news, insider Jonathan Mintz acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($21,138.86).

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

